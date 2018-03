March 7 (Reuters) - Oi Sa:

* OI S.A.: SUSPENSION OF THE VOTING RIGHTS OF A GROUP OF SHAREHOLDERS

* SHAREHOLDERS BRATEL S.À.R.L., SOCIÉTÉ MONDIALE FUNDO DE INVESTIMENTO EM AÇÕES, PETRORIO S.A., AURÉLIO VALPORTO, HAVE THEIR RIGHTS SUSPENDED

* COURT ALSO ORDERED SUBPOENA OF CURRENT EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND CEO OF COMPANY AND SHAREHOLDERS WHOSE VOTING RIGHTS WERE SUSPENDED