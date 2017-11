Nov 27 (Reuters) - Oi Wah Pawnshop Credit Holdings Ltd :

* ‍PLACING AGENT AGREED TO PROCURE PLACEES TO SUBSCRIBE IN CASH FOR CO‘S BONDS IN AMOUNT OF UP TO HK$50 MILLION​

* ‍MAXIMUM NET PROCEEDS FROM PLACING ARE ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT HK$49.8 MILLION​