June 14 (Reuters) - Oil-dri Corporation Of America:

* Oil-Dri board of directors declares increased quarterly dividends

* Oil-Dri corporation of america - quarterly cash dividends of $0.23 per share of company's common stock and $0.173 per share of company's class B stock

* Dividends an approximate 5% increase for both classes of stock