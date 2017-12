Dec 8 (Reuters) - Oil-Dri Corporation Of America:

* OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA SAYS QTRLY NET SALES ABOUT $66.7 MILLION VERSUS $66.6 MILLION - SEC FILING

* OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA - QTRLY DILUTED COMMON EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.41

* OIL-DRI CORPORATION OF AMERICA - Q1 RESULTS "NOTABLY IMPACTED" BY AN ABOUT $3.2 MILLION REDUCTION IN ADVERTISING EXPENSES Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jaZiUn) Further company coverage: