BRIEF-Oil Search buys oil assets in Alaska for an acquisition payment of $400 mln‍​‍​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd:
* Acquires oil assets in Alaska North Slope
* Deal for an acquisition payment of $400 mln
* Acquisition, exploration, appraisal & development costs to be funded by existing cash, cash flows and additional financing facilities
* Will assume operatorship of assets in June, 2018
* To buy assets from privately-owned companies Armstrong Energy LLC and GMT Exploration Company LLC
* Has also entered into a cooperation agreement with Halliburton
* Nanushuk's purchase & development & LNG expansion in PNG to not impact dividend policy nor need additional equity to be raised