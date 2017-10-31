BRIEF-Oil Search buys oil assets in Alaska for an acquisition payment of $400 mln‍​‍​

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Oil Search Ltd:

* Acquires oil assets in Alaska North Slope‍​

* Deal for an acquisition payment of $400 mln‍​

* Acquisition, exploration, appraisal & development costs to be funded by existing cash, cash flows and additional financing facilities

* Will assume operatorship of assets in June, 2018‍​

* To buy assets from privately-owned companies Armstrong Energy LLC and GMT Exploration Company LLC

* Has also entered into a cooperation agreement with Halliburton

* Nanushuk's purchase & development & LNG expansion in PNG to not impact dividend policy nor need additional equity to be raised ‍​