Jan 24 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc:

* OIL STATES ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF $200 MILLION PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CONVERTIBLE SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL-EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM NOTES SALE TO REPAY PORTION OF BORROWINGS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO'S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY​