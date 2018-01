BRIEF-Oil States International Expects To Record One-Time, Non-Cash Charge In Q4

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc:

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL INC - EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE IN Q4 AS A RESULT OF RECENTLY ENACTED TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL - ON LONGER TERM, SOME ASPECTS OF TAX REFORM LEGISLATION SEEN TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON FUTURE U.S. INCOME TAX EXPENSE

* OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL-ESTIMATED 1-TIME, NON-CASH CHARGE WITH U.S. TAX REFORM TO BE BETWEEN $27 MILLION TO $30 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE