BRIEF-Oil States International revises Q3 guidance on Harvey impact

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc
* Oil States revises third quarter 2017 guidance due to the impacts of Hurricane Harvey
* Oil States International Inc - currently, company anticipates unaudited Q3 unaudited operating loss of approximately $18 million
* Oil States International Inc - currently, company anticipates unaudited Q3 revenues of approximately $164 million
* Oil States International Inc - due to Hurricane Harvey, one of co’s Houston facilities experienced significant flooding and is not yet operational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: