BRIEF-Oil States International revises Q3 guidance on Harvey impact
October 18, 2017 / 9:54 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-Oil States International revises Q3 guidance on Harvey impact

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Oil States International Inc

* Oil States revises third quarter 2017 guidance due to the impacts of Hurricane Harvey

* Oil States International Inc - ‍ currently, company anticipates unaudited Q3 unaudited operating loss of approximately $18 million​

* Oil States International Inc - ‍currently, company anticipates unaudited Q3 revenues of approximately $164 million​

* Oil States International Inc - ‍due to Hurricane Harvey, one of co’s Houston facilities experienced significant flooding and is not yet operational Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
