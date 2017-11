Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ola :

* Ola partners with Microsoft to build new connected vehicle platform for car manufacturers ​ Source text - Together with Microsoft, Ola is building a new connected vehicle platform for car manufacturers worldwide. As part of this strategic partnership, Ola announced that Microsoft will be a preferred cloud provider and will use Microsoft Azure to power Ola Play, the company$B!G(Bs existing connected car platform. Further company coverage: