Nov 15 (Reuters) - Olainfarm As

* SAYS OCTOBER 2017 SALES EUR 9.51 MILLION DOWN 7 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR

* SAYS TEN MONTHS OF 2017 CONSOLIDATED SALES AT EUR 95.1 MILLION UP 7 PERCENT VERSUS LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)