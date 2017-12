Dec 18 (Reuters) - Olam International Ltd:

* ENTERED DEAL WITH MITR PHOL SUGAR CORP FOR SALE & PURCHASE OF CO‘S 50.0% INTEREST IN FAR EAST AGRI PTE. FOR US$100.0 MILLION

* ‍TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE A ONE-TIME GAIN OF ABOUT US$80.0 MILLION FOR FY ENDING 31 DEC 2017​

* TRANSACTION RELEASES CASH FOR OLAM TO DELIVER IMPROVED FREE CASH FLOW AND PURSUE GROWTH IN PRIORITISED BUSINESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: