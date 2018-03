March 7 (Reuters) - OLAV THON EIENDOMSSELSKAP ASA:

* OUTSTANDING VOLUME AFTER TRANSACTION IS NOK 300 MILLION

* HANDELSBANKEN CAPITAL MARKETS ACTED AS MANAGER FOR ISSUANCE

* COMPANY WILL BUY BACK NOK 100 MILLION OF OLT90 WITH ISIN NO0010776081 MATURING 18 OCT 2019

* OUTSTANDING AMOUNT IN OLT90 WILL BE NOK 400 MILLION AFTER BUY BACK.

* HAS ISSUED ADDITIONAL NOK 100 MILLION WITH MATURITY 13 MARCH 2023