Oct 25 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc:

* ANNOUNCES TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING £500 MILLION 8 PERCENT SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 3 JUNE 2021​

* ‍ANNOUNCES ANY-AND-ALL TENDER OFFER AND PROPOSAL FOR ITS OUTSTANDING £450 MILLION 7.875 PERCENT SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 3 NOV 2025​