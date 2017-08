June 30 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc publishes solvency and financial condition report:

* Group solvency ii ratio of 122.3 percent as at dec 31 2016

* Group solvency ii ratio declined from 138 percent jan 1 2016

* Decline mainly due weakening stg versus rand, dividend payments, landmark partners purchase by omam, rise in capital requirements