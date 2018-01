Jan 10 (Reuters) - Old Mutual Plc:

* S.A‘S COMPETITION COMMISION- OLD MUTUAL AND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DEPARTMENT TO INCORPORATE PUBLIC INTEREST CONDITIONS TO INTERNAL RESTRUCTURE PROCESS

* S.A‘S COMPETITION COMMISSION - TRIBUNAL EXPECTS EDD AND OLD MUTUAL TO MAKE SUBMISSIONS IN SUPPORT OF THE PUBLIC INTEREST CONDITIONS IN WEDNESDAY‘S HEARING ‍​ Further company coverage: