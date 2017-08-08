BRIEF-Old National Bancorp to acquire Anchor Bank for about $303.2 mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Old National Bancorp

* Old National partners with Anchor Bank, expands into Minnesota’s twin cities

* Old National Bancorp says announced today execution of a definitive agreement under which Old National will acquire Anchor through a stock and cash merger

* Old National Bancorp - definitive merger agreement has been unanimously approved by board of directors of both Old National and Anchor

* Old National Bancorp - ‍anchor shareholders will receive 1.35 shares of co common stock and $2.625 in cash for each share of Anchor they hold​

* Old National Bancorp - ‍based on co's closing share price on August 7, deal represents total value of approximately $303.2 million​