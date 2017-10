Oct 30 (Reuters) - Old Point Financial Corp-

* Old Point Financial Corporation to acquire Citizens National Bank

* Old Point Financial Corp - ‍total consideration valued at approximately $7.9 million​

* Old Point Financial Corp - ‍old Point will acquire Citizens National in a stock and cash transaction​

* Old Point Financial - Citizens National shareholders to get 0.1041 shares of co’s stock & $2.19 in cash for each share of Citizens National Stock​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: