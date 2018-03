March 2 (Reuters) - OLIDATA:

* LIQUIDATOR APPROVES FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 29.8 MILLION FOLLOWING FINALIZATION OF AGREEMENTS WITH CREDITORS

* LIQUIDATOR CALLS SHAREHOLDERS TO APPROVE REVOCATION OF LIQUIDATION STATUS

* LIQUIDATOR PROPOSES CAPITAL INCREASE OF EXPECTED AMOUNT OF EUR 3.5 MILLION