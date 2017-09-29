FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olin lifts force majeure for product shipments from Texas
September 29, 2017 / 9:28 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Olin lifts force majeure for product shipments from Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Olin Corp

* Olin lifts force majeure for product shipments from Freeport, Texas

* Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA will be reduced by approximately $40 million​

* Says was forced to reduce production at facility due to supply and logistic constraints caused by flooding resulting from Hurricane Harvey​

* Lifting force majeure of Aug. for product shipments, except phenol, acetone, methylene chloride & chloroform, from Freeport, Texas facility​

* Isolated transportation, raw material, customers issues will continue in both chlor alkali products & vinyls & epoxy segments into Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

