BRIEF-Olin reports Q3 earnings per share $0.31

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Olin Corp

* Olin announces third quarter 2017 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.31

* Q3 sales $1.555 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.58 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Olin Corp - ‍expect Q4 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $280 million with upside opportunities and downside risks of approximately 5 pct​

* Olin Corp - ‍Q3 2017 adjusted EBITDA was reduced by $42.7 million associated with Hurricane Harvey​