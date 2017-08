July 12 (Reuters) - Oliver's Real Food Ltd

* ‍Oliver's will acquire freehold property and business currently known as sexie coffie for a total cost of $2.2 million​

* Acquisition is expected to generate revenue of $1.5m and ebitda of $0.25 million in its first full year

* Funding for acquisition will be entirely from ipo proceeds