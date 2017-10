Oct 4 (Reuters) - Apollo Global Management Llc:

* Olympus Merger Sub, Inc. Extends expiration date to october 6, 2017 for tender offer and consent solicitation relating to 5.375 pct senior notes due 2022 of west corporation

* Apollo Global Management Llc - ‍expiration date will now be 8:00 a.m., New York City time, on October 6, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: