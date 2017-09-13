BRIEF-Olympus to issue 22th series unsecured bonds worth 10 bln yen

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Olympus Corp

* Says it will issue 22th series unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen with a term of 5 years and coupon rate of 0.22 percent

* The bonds are each with face value of 100 million yen, issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Maturity date on Sept. 20, 2022, subscription date on Sept. 13 and payment date on Sept. 20

* SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Nomura Securities Co., Ltd., will serve as underwriters

* Proceeds will be used for loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/vpnZt2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)