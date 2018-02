Feb 22 (Reuters) - Grupo Aeroportuario Del Centro Norte Sab De Cv:

* OMA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE PS. 1.58

* ‍OMA RECORDED AN INCREASE OF 1.8% IN PASSENGER TRAFFIC IN 4Q17​