BRIEF-OMAM Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.45

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Om Asset Management Plc:

* OMAM REPORTS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.45

* QTRLY ECONOMIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.44

* OM ASSET MANAGEMENT - AT DEC 31, 2017, TOTAL AUM WERE $243.0 BILLION, UP $7.1 BILLION, OR 3.0%, COMPARED TO $235.9 BILLION AT SEPT 30, 2017

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.41 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY REVENUE $249.2 MILLION VERSUS $186.6 MILLION ‍​

* OM ASSET MANAGEMENT - RECORDED ONE-TIME TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $121 MILLION IN THREE AND TWELVE MONTHS ENDED DEC. 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: