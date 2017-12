Dec 14 (Reuters) - DHOFAR INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT HOLDING CO:

* CONSORTIUM COMPRISING ACWA POWER, VEOLIA AND COMPANY HAS BEEN AWARDED SALALAH INDEPENDENT WATER PROJECT WITH CAPACITY OF 25 MILLION GALLONS PER DAY OF DESALINATED WATER USING REVERSE OSMOSIS TECHNOLOGY

* PROJECT WILL BE OWNED, OPERATED UNDER BUILD - OWN- OPERATE FRAMEWORK OF 20 YEARS WATER PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH OMAN POWER AND WATER PROCUREMENT COMPANY (OPWP) Source: (bit.ly/2o0njit) Further company coverage: