Feb 7 (Reuters) -

* OMEGA ADVISORS CEO LEON COOPERMAN SAYS GOOD STOCK SELECTION WILL BE REWARDED - CNBC

* OMEGA ADVISORS CEO LEON COOPERMAN SAYS MARKET HAS ROOM FOR RATES TO RISE - CNBC

* OMEGA ADVISORS CEO LEON COOPERMAN SAYS “I THINK THE S&P IS A FAIRLY PRICED INDEX” - CNBC (Bengaluru Newsroom)