BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Facebook, Netflix
#Financials
August 14, 2017 / 2:36 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Omega Advisors cuts share stake in Facebook, Netflix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc:

* Omega Advisors Inc ups share stake in Zynga Inc by 30.1 percent to 9.2 million class a shares - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Facebook Inc by 10.2 percent to 236,200 class a shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Netflix Inc by 16.3 percent to 65,000 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Ally Financial Inc by 10.1 percent to 710,147 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc - change in holdings are as of June 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of March 31, 2017 Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vxgIhn) Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017 (bit.ly/2ri6tsb) Further company coverage:

