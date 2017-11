BRIEF-Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Dollar Tree, cuts share stake in Gigamon

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Dollar Tree Inc - SEC filing

* Omega Advisors Inc cuts share stake in Gigamon Inc by 34 percent to 366,897 shares

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Bluebird Bio

* Omega Advisors Inc dissolves share stake in Arris International

* Omega Advisors Inc - Change in holdings are as of Sept 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017

* Source text for quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 (bit.ly/2yZQl6V)

* Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vxgIhn)delivered