BRIEF-Omega Advisors takes share stake in Aetna, dissolves stake in Allergan

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Omega Advisors Inc:

* Takes share stake in Aetna - SEC filing

* Dissolves share stake in Allergan

* Cuts share stake in AIG to 841,740 shares from 1.3 million shares

* Takes share stake of 195,497 shares in Expedia

* Dissolves share stake in Lowe’s Companies

* Ups share stake in AMC Networks by 52.9 percent to 1.4 million Class A shares

* Change in holdings are as of Sept. 30, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of June 30, 2017 Source text for quarter ended Sept. 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2yZQl6V) Source text for quarter ended June 30, 2017: (bit.ly/2vxgIhn)