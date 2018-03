BRIEF-Omega Announces Restructuring Plan For Orianna Facilities

March 7 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc:

* OMEGA ANNOUNCES RESTRUCTURING PLAN FOR ORIANNA FACILITIES

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC - ‍REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE​

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS - ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT

* OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS - ‍CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MILLION IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION ("DIP") FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS​