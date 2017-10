Oct 30 (Reuters) - Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

* Omega announces third quarter 2017 financial results; increased dividend rate for 21st consecutive quarter

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.79

* Q3 revenue $219.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $238.1 million

* Sees fy 2017 adjusted FFO per share $3.27 to $3.28

* Q3 FFO loss per share $0.24

* Omega Healthcare Investors Inc sees fy ‍ffo $2.12 - $2.13​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: