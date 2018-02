Feb 13 (Reuters) - Ominto Inc:

* SAYS ‍ON FEBRUARY 13, BOARD TERMINATED RAOUL QUIJADA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY​

* SAYS ‍APPOINTED JIM SPIELMAN TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY - SEC FILING​