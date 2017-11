Nov 12 (Reuters) - OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT CO

* AGREES TO SELL STAKE OF 15.11 PERCENT IN OMAN CHLORINE, 20.94 PERCENT IN NATIONAL DETERGENT, 28.92 PERCENT IN NATIONAL BISCUIT INDUSTRIES TO AL ANWAR HOLDING

* SAYS TO SELL STAKES IN THREE COMPANIES FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF 11.6 MILLION RIALS Source: (bit.ly/2zOZEGJ)