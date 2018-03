March 1 (Reuters) - OMNIA HOLDINGS LTD:

* ‍ENTERED INTO TWO SEPARATE SALE OF SHARES AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE ORO AGRI SEZC LIMITED AND ORO AGRI SA FOR MAXIMUM $100 MILLION​

* ‍WILL FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH EXISTING AVAILABLE CASH.​