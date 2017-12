Dec 5 (Reuters) - Omnicar Holding Ab:

* ‍DECIDED TO PROPOSE TO EGM ON DEC 21 TO RESOLVE ON A PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNITS OF SEK 31,000,000​

* ‍COMPANY SHALL ISSUE NO MORE THAN 500,000 NEW UNITS​

* ‍SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SHALL BE SEK 62 PER UNIT​