BRIEF-Omnicell Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Omnicell achieves record revenue in the second quarter 2017

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.31

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.02

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $181.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $174.3 million

* Omnicell Inc - for q3 of 2017, company expects both gaap and non-gaap revenue to be between $188 million and $194 million

* Omnicell Inc - for year 2017, company expects product bookings to be between $570 million and $590 million

* Sees q3 non-gaap earnings to be between $0.38 and $0.45 per share.

* Omnicell - company expects both gaap and non-gaap revenue to be between $720 million and $740 million for 2017

* Sees non-gaap earnings to be between $1.22 and $1.34 per share for 2017

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $197.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.28, revenue view $729.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S