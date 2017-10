BRIEF-Omnicell reports Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Omnicell Inc

* Omnicell achieves record revenue in the third quarter 2017

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.16

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $187.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $186.7 million

* Omnicell Inc - ‍for 2018 onwards, company expects organic growth to be in long term 8 pct-12 pct range​

* Sees Q4 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.49 to $0.55

* Omnicell Inc - ‍expects both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue to be between $201 million and $207 million for Q4​

* Omnicell Inc - ‍preliminary view of product bookings growth for 2018 is at high end and potentially above 8 pct-12 pct range​

* Omnicell Inc - sees ‍for Q4 of 2017 both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue to be between $201 million and $207 million​

* Omnicell Inc sees ‍8 pct-12 pct organic revenue growth over the long term​

* Omnicell Inc - sees non-GAAP operating margin to be 15 pct over the ‍long term ​

* Omnicell Inc sees ‍5 pct inorganic revenue growth on average over long term​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.52, revenue view $209.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S