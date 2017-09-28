FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Omnova Q3 earnings per share $0.18
Sections
Featured
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
iraq
Independence may now be out of reach for Iraqi Kurds
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
china's party congress
Long speech, lots of tea - party meeting the Chinese way
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
September 28, 2017 / 11:48 AM / in 20 days

BRIEF-Omnova Q3 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Omnova Solutions Inc

* Omnova reports diluted earnings per share increased 80% in 2017 third quarter

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Q3 earnings per share $0.18

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 sales rose 2.7 percent to $200.9 million

* Omnova Solutions - in Q4, co expects to incur a $2-4 million operating profit reduction related to Hurricane Harvey and antioxidant plant start-up issues​

* Omnova Solutions - co continues to expect margin expansion from various strategic initiatives & remains on track to deliver adjusted EPS in fiscal 2017​

* Omnova solutions-Hurricane Harvey, Irma have significantly affected oil, gas markets co serves, so reduced Q4 2017 sales for co’s oil & gas chemicals​

* Omnova Solutions Inc - ‍longer term, co does not expect Hurricane Irma and Harvey to unfavorably impact business​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.