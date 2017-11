Nov 5 (Reuters) - ON Semiconductor Corp:

* ON semiconductor reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 revenue $1.391 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.37 billion

* Sees q4 2017 revenue about $1.325 billion to $1.375 billion

* ON semiconductor corp-qtrly earnings per share $0.25