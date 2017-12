Nov 30 (Reuters) - ON THE BEACH GROUP PLC:

* ‍FY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED 17.2% TO 83.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 71.3 MILLION STG YEAR AGO​

* ‍FY GROUP ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX INCREASED 33.8% TO £28.5M

* ‍PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 1.9P PER SHARE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)