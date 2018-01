Jan 12 (Reuters) - PharMerica:

* ONCO360 AND CAREMED SPECIALTY PHARMACY PATIENTS NOTIFIED OF DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

* PHARMERICA SAYS ON NOVEMBER 14, 2017, SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY INVOLVING AN EMPLOYEE‘S EMAIL ACCOUNT WAS IDENTIFIED

* PHARMERICA SAYS DUE TO INCIDENT, VERY SMALL NUMBER OF INDIVIDUALS MAY HAVE HAD THEIR FINANCIAL ACCOUNT INFORMATION IMPACTED AS WELL​