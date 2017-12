Dec 18 (Reuters) - ONCODESIGN SA:

* ONCODESIGN: PROMISING CLINICAL RESULTS FOR INNOVATIVE MUTATED ANTI-EGFR RADIOTRACER IN PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* ‍FIRST STAGE OF PHASE 1 CLINICAL STUDY COMPLETED WITH PROMISING RESULTS​

* ‍LAUNCH OF SECOND STAGE TO EVALUATE SPECIFICITY OF RADIOTRACER​

* ‍FULL STUDY RESULTS EXPECTED IN H1 2018​