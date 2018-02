Feb 5 (Reuters) - ONCOLOGY VENTURE SWEDEN AB:

* ONCOLOGY VENTURE APPOINTS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* CLAUS FRISENBERG PEDERSEN WILL REPLACE CFO NIKOLAJ BUHL JENSEN

‍RECRUITMENT OF CLAUS FRISENBERG PEDERSEN TO POSITION AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER ("CFO") AND CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER ("CCO")​