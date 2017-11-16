FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2017 / 10:13 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

BRIEF-Oncolytics Biotech and Adlai Nortye enter into $86.6 mln regional licensing agreement for Reolysin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc

* Oncolytics Biotech® Inc. and Adlai Nortye enter into $86.6 million regional licensing agreement for Reolysin®

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc - ‍Oncolytics to receive upfront, licensing fee and milestone payments to support phase 3 registration study of usd $21.2 million​

* Oncolytics Biotech - ‍Co is eligible to receive up to additional $65.4 million upon achievement of clinical, regulatory, commercialization milestones​

* Oncolytics Biotech Inc - ‍Upon Adlai Nortye’s commercialization of reolysin, Oncolytics is eligible to receive double digit royalty payments​

* Oncolytics - Adlai to have exclusive development, commercialization rights to Reolysin in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

