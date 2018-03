March 8 (Reuters) - Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE $20.6 MILLION VERSUS $6.2 MILLION

* ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS - CURRENT CASH IS ESTIMATED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST Q3 OF 2019

* ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ESTIMATES 2018 OPERATING CASH BURN TO BE ABOUT $55 MILLION, BEFORE CONSIDERING POTENTIAL MILESTONES/OPT-INS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2Fm92Fh) Further company coverage: