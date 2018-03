BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics Announces License Agreement With Pint Pharma To Commercialize Rigosertib

March 5 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH PINT PHARMA TO COMMERCIALIZE RIGOSERTIB FOR TREATMENT OF MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES IN LATIN AMERICA

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - ONCONOVA ALSO ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE UP TO $42.75 MILLION IN REGULATORY AND SALES MILESTONES

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS - IN EXCHANGE FOR RIGHTS, PINT WILL MAKE INVESTMENT TOTALING UP TO $2.5 MILLION BY PURCHASING SHARES AT A PREMIUM TO MARKET

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - RIGOSERTIB TOP-LINE DATA EXPECTED IN 2019