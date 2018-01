Jan 4 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS SAYS ENTERED INTO COOPERATIVE RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS - UNDER TERMS, NCI WILL CONDUCT RESEARCH ON RIGOSERTIB IN PEDIATRIC CANCER ASSOCIATED RASOPATHIES