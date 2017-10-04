FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oncor and Sempra Energy to file for Texas regulatory approval
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 4, 2017 / 8:37 PM / in 15 days

BRIEF-Oncor and Sempra Energy to file for Texas regulatory approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Sempra Energy

* Oncor and Sempra Energy to file for Texas regulatory approval

* Co, Oncor Electric Delivery expect to jointly file a change-in-control application tomorrow with public utility commission of Texas​

* Sempra Energy expects to ultimately fund approximately 65 percent of $9.45 billion purchase price with Sempra Energy equity​

* Expects to ultimately fund approximately 35 percent of Oncor deal price with Sempra Energy debt​

* Says acquisition of EFH under new financing structure to result in average annualized accretion in EPS of about 10-20 cents over next four years​

* Maintaining Oncor’s current management team, workforce and Dallas-based headquarters​

* Co’s original proposal was to initially acquire 60 percent of EFH, with goal of acquiring 100 percent over a period of time​

* New financing approach for Oncor deal will eliminate Energy Future Holdings’ debt, as well as third-party equity​

* New financing structure, several of key stakeholders have expressed interest in entering into constructive regulatory settlement discussions​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.