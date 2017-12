Dec 21 (Reuters) - Oncor Electric Delivery Company Llc :

* ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY COMPANY - ‍​ON DEC 20, ONCOR’S CEO ROBERT SHAPARD, NOTIFIED BOARD, THAT ON SEMPRA DEAL COMPLETION,HE INTENDS TO RETIRE AS CEO

* ONCOR ELECTRIC DELIVERY COMPANY - ROBERT SHAPARD, ALSO NOTIFIED ONCOR'S BOARD, HE WILL REMAIN ON ONCOR BOARD,ASSUME ROLE OF CHAIRMAN OF ONCOR BOARD